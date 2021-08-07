LASIK Surgery Different Types Which Can Benefit You

∞ Posted by Roberto Chambers on August 7, 2021 in Treatment

There are several types of eye surgery that are performed on a daily basis. The types of eye surgery most commonly performed are eye laminectomy, blepharoplasty, laser eye surgery and corneal transplants. Each of these procedures has its own purpose and therefore merits attention. Therefore you must contact a specialist LASIK Singapore surgeons to do the surgery if you want to increase the chances of getting the best result.

Laminectomy

LASIK eye surgery involves a very small incision and the surgeon will use an instrument called a microkeratome to reshape the front part of your eye, which he will then cover with a flap. Once this is done, the surgeon can then place the new cornea. Most people have experienced immediate vision improvement with this procedure.

LASIK eye surgeries involve cutting a small sliver of your eye, or you can also use a laser to correct your vision by reshaping the cornea. After this is done, you would then be given a prescription for glasses or contact lenses.

Blepharoplasty

This procedure involves the removal or fixing of one or more blemishes on the eyelid. For some, this procedure does not require an anaesthetic because it can be easily fixed with ointments and bandages over the eyes. A person who undergoes blepharoplasty should expect a significant change in his or her appearance, and may even experience a change in his or her eye colour. Generally, after this surgery, there will be minimal swelling, bruising and discomfort.

Retinal Detachment Surgeries

When you suffer from a retina dysfunctional disease, a surgeon can replace your lost rods or discs through different procedures. Two of the most common are LASEK and PRK procedures. One also needs a little bit of sedation while having these procedures.

CCL and PCL Surgeries

Your ophthalmologist can recommend you to undergo either a CCL or a PCL procedure, depending on what your problem is. However, a local anaesthetic is usually applied during both of these eye surgeries, and the surgical wounds are usually covered with an anaesthetic cream that numb the skin.

General anaesthesia is required for most eye surgery procedures, especially for CCL and PCL. The reason why a local anaesthetic is applied is that it reduces the risks of complications or adverse reactions to the anaesthesia. However, an anesthesiologist should only give you local anaesthesia, or not give you any anaesthesia at all if you don’t feel comfortable and need a little relaxation. He or she will discuss it with your surgeon before surgery.

Refractive Lens Exchange

Finally, refractive lens exchange surgery is performed in order to reshape the cornea. This is often required for people whose eyes are suffering from serious eye problems, such as myopia, hypermetropia, and astigmatism. This type of procedure is also quite commonly performed on patients who have had cataract surgery. However, before this surgery, your optometrist will usually perform an evaluation first. If everything is fine, then your doctor will perform the procedure.

Refractive lens implants are inserted into the front of the eye. After this is done, your surgeon will place the artificial lens over your existing lens. Your vision will be blurred at first but you will get used to the new lens very soon. Your optometrist will explain everything about the procedure to you, including the types of cataract surgery performed and what to expect afterwards.

Cataract Surgery

Some types of cataract surgery require the use of an eye shield to protect your eyes. A small incision is made in your upper eyelid. The surgeon then inserts the artificial lens inside your eye. This process may take several hours, but after that, you will have a clear vision once your doctor uses a UV light to disinfect the lens. You will also be prescribed antibiotic drops to help your eyes heal.

If you have an eye condition such as glaucoma, you may be advised by your eye doctor to have surgery. Before you can get it, your surgeon will give you anaesthesia through an anaesthetic. During the surgery, your surgeon will remove any excess tissue and any pressure build-up on your optic nerve. This allows your surgeon to make smaller incisions, making it easier for him or her to insert the contact lenses into your eye. Your eye doctor may also use general anaesthesia to give you the anaesthesia you need for the surgery.

In addition to cataracts and glaucoma, you can also get laser eye surgery or eye transplants for various conditions that affect your eyesight. The type of surgery you have will depend on how bad your problem is and your risk of complications. General anaesthesia is given for nearsightedness and farsightedness, while local anaesthesia is given for cataracts and glaucoma. Your surgeon will give you the right dose of medicine and the right procedure for each condition. After your surgery, you may have to take antibiotics to avoid any infection. You will also have to keep a daily eye care schedule so that you can keep your eyes working properly after your surgery.

