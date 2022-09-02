How to Buy Contact Lenses in Singapore

∞ Posted by Roberto Chambers on September 2, 2022 in Treatment

Whether you’re shopping for contacts at an eye doctor’s office, Lenskart, or SG Contact Lenses, this article will teach you the basics of buying contacts. Buying contacts is a daunting process, so it’s important to find a trusted source that sells quality products. If you’re unsure about what to look for, consult a professional optometrist for guidance.

Buying contact lenses online

Buying contact lenses online is the best way to get the best deal on the products you need. In Singapore, the cost of eyeglasses is very high. This affects the ordinary, poor people the most, so most of them settle for cheap ones. Luckily, there are several options available for purchasing contact lenses online. You can choose from online retailers like Lenskart, who provide a variety of high-quality eyeglasses and sunglasses.

As a medical device, contact lenses are regulated and controlled by the Health Science Authority. Only optometrists are allowed to prescribe and dispense contact lenses in Singapore. This ensures the quality and safety of the lenses. However, if you do not know a reputable supplier, then you should avoid buying online. Instead, make sure that the company you purchase from is registered with the Health Sciences Authority. If you want to buy your lenses from offline store then here is a list of best contact lenses shops in Singapore.

Buying contact lenses at an eye doctor’s office

In Singapore, it is illegal to buy contact lenses without a prescription. The Optometrists and Opticians Board regulates the sale of eyewear, including contact lenses. Optometrists are the only practitioners authorized to prescribe and dispense contact lenses. Contact lens practitioners must be licensed and registered with the HSA. They must also follow strict procedures to ensure the lens fit correctly.

There are several benefits to buying your contact lenses at an eye doctor’s office. There is less risk of counterfeit lenses, and the doctor’s staff will help you choose the right ones for you. In addition to quality, your contact lenses will be cheaper than those from other retail outlets. Also, you can return them for a refund as long as you notify your eye care professional right away. It’s important to note that some eye doctors don’t stock contact lenses.

When buying contact lenses, make sure you get a paper copy of your prescription from your eye doctor’s office. Even if you buy them from an online eye care store, you have to undergo a physical exam to make sure that you are buying the right contact lens for your eyes. You also have the option of buying a different brand from the one specified in your prescription. It is important to get a prescription from your eye doctor so that you don’t have to return the lenses if they don’t fit.

Buying contact lenses at Lenskart

The e-commerce giant, which launched its first store in Singapore in 2009, has since expanded into offline retail. The company employs around 1000 people and has plans to have at least 50 locations in the country by the end of this year. The company plans to serve up to 200,000 customers per day by 2022, and it has a focus on serving both urban and suburban clients. It is also committed to minimizing the gap between picked and unselected lenses.

The company is committed to providing the best possible eye care and eyewear to their customers. They strive to provide high-quality eyewear and excellent customer service to their customers. To ensure that this quality is maintained, every employee is regularly trained to improve their knowledge and skills. They also want every interaction to be a positive one. They aim to eliminate poor-quality eyewear and customer service from the industry. Therefore, they offer a variety of high-quality products to meet their customers’ needs.

Buying contact lenses at SG Contact Lenses

Buying contact lenses online is easier than ever. This website offers a wide variety of different brands and types of lenses for every eye condition. You can also save money by ordering the same brand each time. And because most stores offer free standard shipping, there’s no need to spend money on expedited shipping. Depending on your prescription, your lenses may not be delivered in time, and you’ll be stuck paying a high fee for expedited shipping.

Buying contact lenses at a retail store that offers optometry services may not be as safe as it sounds. Many optometrists don’t conduct proper eye exams before prescribing contact lenses. In Jasmine Chee’s case, she had her eyes examined only when she was wearing contact lenses for the first time. She was shocked to learn that her monthly contact lenses had caused a serious eye condition known as corneal neovascularization, which may not have been diagnosed until years later.

Related posts: LASIK Surgery Different Types Which Can Benefit You